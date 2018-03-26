Police searching for suspects following terrifying home burglary

OKLAHOMA CITY – It was a horrifying moment for an elderly couple in southeast Oklahoma City.

On March 17, officers were called to a home in the 5100 block of S.E. 45th Terrace following a burglary.

The victim told police that he was asleep in his room when he woke up because he thought he heard a noise in the garage. When he went to check, he noticed his garage door was open.

According to the police report, the victim had no idea a stranger was hiding inside one of the cars parked in the garage.

The victim says he went back inside the house to get his gun when he heard another noise.

When he opened the door to the garage, a man was standing there with some of his property and a gun.

“[The victim] said the suspect pointed a small black handgun at him and said, ‘Get back son b****or I will shoot you,” the report read.

Immediately, the victim ran to get his gun and the suspect fled.

The suspect is described as a white man between 18 and 21-years-old, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds with a thin mustache. He was wearing a blue and green zip up hoodie with dark pants.

A short time later, the victim’s wife realized that her laptop and purse that were sitting in her bedroom were missing.

Authorities learned that the victim’s car had been broken into earlier that night, and his garage door opener was missing.

“It appeared the suspect broke into this vehicle first and then was able to get the address for [the victim] from something inside the vehicle and then went to the home to burglarize it,” the report states.

Police released video of the alleged suspects using the stolen credit cards, and are now hoping someone can identify them.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.