PTSA treasurer accused of pocketing school money

MOORE, Okla. – A trusted member of the Central Jr. High School is charged with stealing from the PTSA account.

According to the Moore police, members of the PTSA discovered there was a problem when a check from the PTSA account failed to clear.

After that, it didn’t take long for those who had access to the account to discover the entire account, more than $5,100, had been depleted.

“It’s a lot when you’re doing fundraising,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis with the Moore Police Department. “That’s quite a bit of money. It adds up pretty fast.”

After dodging phone calls, police said the PTSA treasurer, Bobbie Blair, came forward and admitted to PTSA members as well as police that she took money from the account.

“She admitted that there was just some financial issues, planned on paying it back and it just didn’t work out,” Lewis said.

The account was cleared out between October 13 and December 14.

News 4 tried to contact Blair at her home, but she declined to comment.

Now, her access to the bank account has been revoked and she was removed from the PTSA. Blair has also been charged with felony embezzlement, and a warrant has been issued for her arrest.

“Whatever they were going to purchase with that, that money’s not there so they have to try and recoup the money,” Lewis said. “In the junior high, they’re only there for two years so they won’t benefit from the money that they raised.”