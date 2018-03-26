× RIVERSPORT Adventure Park to host day camps for kids during teacher walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – In one week, teachers across the state will be walking out of their classrooms if lawmakers don’t find a way to fund a teacher pay raise.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

If the walkout occurs, schools across the state have announced that they will close.

While there is still time before that deadline, organizations are already preparing for the potential walkout.

RIVERSPORT Adventure Park will host Spring Adventure Day Camps in the event of a teacher walkout.

The camps will begin on Monday, April 2 for children between the ages of 8 and 14-years-old. Camps will continue weekdays throughout the duration of the walkout.

During the camps, kids will take part in beach volleyball, rowing, kayaking and climbing the Sky Trail.

Organizers say campers should dress for the weather and plan to spend most of the time outside. They should also bring a lunch and a change of clothes. Organizers say light snacks will be provided.

The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but campers can be dropped off as early as 7:30 a.m. at the Finish Line Tower. Pickup will be at the same location between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.

The cost is $29 a day and registration is encouraged. On-site registration will also be accepted, and refunds will be provided in the event the walkout does not take place or ends prior to an already reserved day.