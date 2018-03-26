School district plans for more armed security after saying students will be armed with rocks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. - A Pennsylvania school district in the national spotlight for its plan to defend students in the event of a shooting is concerned about the effect of all that attention.

The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District made headlines last week after announcing students would be armed with rocks as a last-ditch effort to defend themselves if a shooter attacked the school.

Following all the media attention the district has gotten, Superintendent David Helsel posted Sunday night on Facebook the district is concerned something might happen because of all the attention, according to WNEP.

In response, Helsel said school buildings will have additional armed security starting Monday.