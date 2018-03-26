Second Amendment association heads to the Capitol to meet with lawmakers

OKLAHOMA CITY – Just days after hundreds of people headed to the Capitol in a national march, another group headed to the Oklahoma Capitol in an effort to protect their rights.

This past weekend, thousands of people from across the country came together to protest gun violence.

Survivors of the deadly shooting rampage at a Parkland, Florida, high school led thousands Saturday in a March for Our Lives on Washington, delivering their impassioned pleas for stricter gun control law to the nation.

In Oklahoma, the 'March for Our Lives' started at the Oklahoma County Election Board, and participants marched to the Oklahoma State Capitol.

“Stricter background checks, banning bump stocks, and raising the minimum age to purchase a gun to 21," James Limbaugh, a student at Sallisaw High School, told News 4. "Basically, our entire inspiration with this was from the Parkland and their march.”

But not everyone at the Oklahoma march was for tighter gun laws.

“We’re here for the same reason they are," said Trevor Jackson. "We’re against gun violence, especially with school or it’s any other kind of violence with firearms. But, the answer, gun reform is not the answer.”

On Monday, another group headed to the Oklahoma State Capitol to fight to protect the Second Amendment.

Dozens of members from Oklahoma's 2nd Amendment Association headed to the Capitol to speak to legislators about restoring all Second Amendment rights to citizens.

Don Spencer, president of Oklahoma's 2nd Amendment Association, says that a person shouldn't have to ask permission to carry a firearm for self defense.

Members say they are concerned about their rights being taken away simply because of another's actions.

"People have a right to defend themselves. They have a right to defend their life, their liberty and their property from all who would try and take that from them," said Alex Kerns, with Oklahoma's 2nd Amendment Association. "We do have a problem in this country right now where people are not concerned that laws are enforced with violence. These are good people, they're not dangerous people, they're peaceful people that just want to be left alone and they just want to exercise their rights without that being thrown in a cage for doing it. We need to protect that. These people have done nothing wrong, and their rights need to be protected just like everyone else's does. Those children who were speaking the other day, these marches, they absolutely have a right to free speech and that right should be protected as well. There's no reason anybody needs to be harming anybody."

The group says they support the students who marched across the country on Saturday, but believe there are other options to protect schools from shootings other than additional legislation.

"The school shootings, we agree, is a terrible thing. It's violence that should not be called for and the fact that the school in Florida, the government failed those students," Spencer said.

"I believe there's a lot of things that can be done right now . I think some of the problems we're currently having is that everybody is, more or less, metaphorically speaking of course, kicking each other when we're down and the kids are suffering as a result of that. We can do things right now that don't have to be gun control laws. We can go ahead and protect schools, there's a lot of things we can do in these ways, and I'm not necessarily saying arm teachers. I'm saying private security guards, I'm talking about metal detectors at a single entrance to the building- it worked just fine for every lawmaker in this building here. Nobody seemed to have any problems with doing it here, and we've been doing it in inner city schools for a long time and it's not been a problem, it's worked out quite well. There are a lot of things we can do right now that are common sense matters without infringing on individual rights, without getting everybody riled up and they're a heck of a lot cheaper too and more effective than a lot of these laws that have repeatedly failed us," Kerns said.