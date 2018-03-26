× State authorities investigating officer-involved shooting in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. – State authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Lawton.

Early Sunday morning, a patrol officer heard gunfire in the 1800 block of S.W. Lee.

Officials say the officer followed the sounds to a parking lot of a nightclub.

When the officer pulled up to the lot, people were pointing to a car speeding away.

The officer pursued and attempted a traffic stop.

The car’s driver pulled into the Goodwill Village West apartment complex.

Officials say the officer blocked in the car as the car’s passenger ran from the vehicle.

The officer pursued the man on foot.

As the officer was chasing the man, Steven Anthony Thompson, 27, reportedly began to turn toward the officer with a gun in his hand.

The officer then fired several times, striking him in the abdomen and lower leg.

Emergency medical personnel transported Thompson to Comanche Memorial hospital.

Authorities say Thompson is expected to survive.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called to investigate the shooting.

The OSBI will give the report to the local district attorney, who will then determine if the shooting was justified.