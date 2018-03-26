× Steps to take before severe weather strikes

OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring is officially here, which means that severe weather may be on the horizon.

Allstate experts say there are things you should do before disaster strikes.

Clean out your garage and yard: Take steps to reduce risks of damage to your property like having a spot for your car during a hail storm and removing dying tree limbs and outside furniture that can go airborne during a wind storm.

Make a family plan: Create a safety plan with your family and know where to go in case of a tornado.

Take stock of your stuff: Walk through your home with a video or still camera to create a record of what you have and where it is.

Call your insurer: Locate your current insurance information and reach out to your insurer for a yearly coverage check-up.

If something does happen, experts say you should take the following steps:

Make temporary repairs: Make reasonable temporary repairs to prevent further damage, and save receipts so you can be reimbursed.

Document damages: Inventory your home and list damaged items before your adjuster arrives.

Research contractors: Work only with licensed, bonded and insured contractors and have them provide you with documentation.