Steps to take before severe weather strikes
OKLAHOMA CITY – Spring is officially here, which means that severe weather may be on the horizon.
Allstate experts say there are things you should do before disaster strikes.
- Clean out your garage and yard: Take steps to reduce risks of damage to your property like having a spot for your car during a hail storm and removing dying tree limbs and outside furniture that can go airborne during a wind storm.
- Make a family plan: Create a safety plan with your family and know where to go in case of a tornado.
- Take stock of your stuff: Walk through your home with a video or still camera to create a record of what you have and where it is.
- Call your insurer: Locate your current insurance information and reach out to your insurer for a yearly coverage check-up.
If something does happen, experts say you should take the following steps:
- Make temporary repairs: Make reasonable temporary repairs to prevent further damage, and save receipts so you can be reimbursed.
- Document damages: Inventory your home and list damaged items before your adjuster arrives.
- Research contractors: Work only with licensed, bonded and insured contractors and have them provide you with documentation.
