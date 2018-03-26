Students react to announcement of OU’s next president

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORMAN, Okla. - In an unanimous decision on Monday, the University of Oklahoma Board of Regents appointed James Gallogly as the 14th president of OU.

"He's an individual that is humble but tough as nails to do the things necessary to make the University of Oklahoma an academic powerhouse, not simply an athletic powerhouse," said Frank Keating, a member of the Board of Regents.

Gallogly, the namesake for OU's engineering college, spent almost 30 years serving in executive roles in the oil industry, including ConnocoPhillips.

"I know that he and his wife have donated a lot to the school and, while I'm very thankful for that - supporting our education process, I'm also worried that that might have been the main reason why he was selected," said Alec Camacho, an OU student.

"My first thought was I don't know what he has to do with education," said Shelby Townsend, an OU student. "I'm a little concerned that he doesn't have the educational background that President Boren did."

While many students we spoke with share that opinion, others are optimistic he'll do a fine job filling President David Boren's shoes.

"I definitely think it's good that he's been involved with the engineering and all that because that's a good program here," said Bethany Cruz.

"I'm excited to see what the new president does," said Brenna O'Hara, an OU student.

Boren plans on retiring on June 30. Gallogly's first day in office will be July 1.