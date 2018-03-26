“They need to stop doing what they’re doing,” Thieves break into man’s home as he sleeps

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Oklahoma City police are looking for a pair of thieves who allegedly broke into a southeast Oklahoma City home.

The suspects, who were last seen at a Newcastle Walmart, are accused of stealing credit cards and computers while victims were sleeping.

The victim, who is still shaken up, has asked us not to reveal his identity for his protection.

“I notice someone going down the hallway in my home,” he said.

Around 1 a.m. on March 17, the victim and his wife were sound asleep until something woke them up.

“I ask 'Who are you?' And, they didn't say anything,” he said.

The victim said. initially, he thought it was his son until he heard rumbling toward the garage of his home.

When he got up, he came face-to-face with the alleged thief.

“What are you doing, who are you?" he asked.

“[The victim] said the suspect pointed a small black handgun at him and said ‘Get back son b**** or I will shoot you,'” read a police report.

The victim told News 4 he quickly closed the door and had his wife call 911.

“I close the door because I think I seen a gun,” he said.

The suspects took off, but the way the thieves broke into his home left the victim speechless.

“They broke into my son's car up to a place up northwest, got his remote and went through his glove box and got the address and so forth,” he said.

The victim said his son had no clue his car was broken into until he received the call about his parents being robbed.

The suspects allegedly stole from the family right under their noses.

“My wife's laptop, cell phone, iPod, her purse,” he said.

Police said the suspects took no time using the stolen credit cards to make purchases at CVS, 7- Eleven and Walmart in Newcastle. Surveillance at that Walmart shows the two leaving with bags of merchandise.

“They need to stop doing what they're doing because they're going to probably end up getting hurt or something worse; that's what they need to do,” the victim said.

Since the home invasion, he said he has changed the locks and the frequency on the garage door.