Three arrested in connection to 2015 home invasion, homicide in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Three men accused in a fatal home invasion in Oklahoma City from 2015 are finally in custody.

In June 2015, 37-year-old Tuan Lam was shot to death outside his own home.

According to court records, several suspects kicked in Lam’s back door near 150th and Western Ave.

Arrest affidavits explain that Lam was in his garage at the time of the break-in.

He was spotted by the suspects after he opened the garage door, with one suspect reportedly yelling out ‘there he is.’

Witnesses say they heard several gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found Lam’s body.

Police later released video of the suspects and were able to identify them as Mikecala Goosby, Stevequam Orange, David Love IV, and Devon Shaw.

Goosby was quickly arrested.

He was convicted and sentenced to prison earlier this year for the murder.

Orange, Love and Shaw remained on the loose until last week.

Authorities say that a few weeks ago, they received a call to Crime Stoppers that gave the location of one of the fugitives.

That tip led officers to Devon Shaw, who was arrested and taken into custody by US Marshals in Oklahoma City.

Friday evening, officers located Love and Orange and took them into custody as well.

They are all facing charges for first-degree murder.