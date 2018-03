× Two Cowgirls Named Honorable Mention All-America

Two Oklahoma State Cowgirls were named honorable mention All-America by the Associated Press on Monday.

Senior guard Loryn Goodwin and senior center Kaylee Jensen were both honorable mention picks.

The two were the top two scorers for the Cowgirls this season, with Goodwin averaging 20.6 points a game Jensen 18.5 points and 10. 7 rebounds.

Both were first team All-Big 12 selections for OSU.