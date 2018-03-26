2 Shawnee police officers injured after car flips during chase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Okla. - Officials said two Shawnee officers have been injured after their police unit flipped during a chase.

Around 9 p.m. on Sunday, police officers were called to a construction business in the northeast part of Shawnee in reference to two stolen vehicles.

About 45 minutes later, the officers located one of the stolen vehicles.

The officers then initiated a pursuit with the vehicle down a gravel road near Hwy 62 and 3380 in Lincoln County.

During the chase, the police unit departed the roadway and flipped over.

The two officers inside the vehicle sustained minor injuries.

Authorities were able to catch the suspect involved in the chase.

"It just flipped once onto its top. The officers were treated and released for minor injuries," said Vivian Lozano of the Shawnee Police Department. "The suspect was later arrested in the McLoud area at 3200 Hazel Del Road."

He has been identified as John Tooman.

Tooman was arrested and booked into jail for possession of stolen property, eluding a peace officer while endangering others and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.