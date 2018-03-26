Unidentified actress bites Beyonce’s face

Social media is buzzing with the news the Queen Bee herself, Beyonce, was bitten in the face by an actress. This allegedly happened at one of the after parties for Jay-Z’s 4:44 tour in December.

Why haven’t we heard about this until now? Let’s start at the beginning…

Actress and comedian Tiffany Haddish was at this now infamous party, and she was chatting to Jay-Z with another actress. The unnamed actress was said to be flirting with Bey’s husband by touching his chest. Beyonce popped up and had an exchange with the actress off to the side. That is where things take an unforeseen turn.

Beyonce has so far declined to speak on the issue, and bystander, Haddish, was very tight lipped as well. However, Haddish just opened up about what went down in an interview with GQ. Here is a snippet of what Haddish said about the altercation.

Warning: Content contains explicit language.

After Beyonce confirmed to Haddish that she had in fact been bitten in the face, Haddish was ready to confront the actress. But, Beyonce just wanted her to have a good time and took a picture with the comedian instead.

Unfortunately, this might be Haddish’s only picture with Bey because it was said she was mad about Haddish opening up about the incident.

In the song ‘Top Off’ by DJ Khaled featuring JZ, Future and Beyonce, it seems like Bey throws shade when she raps, “If they’re tryna party with the queen, they gon’ have to sign a non-disclosure.” Now, this is all speculation, but Haddish responded saying she would “sign an NDA any day for Beyonce.”

I Love Beyonce part! Everything she said rang so real to me. Just know I will sign A NDA any day For Beyoncé. DJ Khaled – Top Off (Ft. JAY Z, Future & Beyonce) https://t.co/9Ing2kNq14 via @YouTube — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018

Fans quickly dissected the section of the song and claim to hear the name “Tiffany” right after Bey says “NDA.”

I didn’t her my name, did you ? Let me listen again. — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) March 2, 2018

Now, the million dollar question is: “Who bit Beyonce?”

My money is on Lena Dunham or J. Law 🤷🏾‍♀️#WhoBitBeyonce pic.twitter.com/QaFiAjxgSc — Clarkisha Kent: Slayer of Colonizers (@IWriteAllDay_) March 26, 2018

Let’s narrow it down. Possible suspects: •Lena Dunham

•Jennifer Lawrence

•Lena Dunham

•The star of ‘Girls’#WhoBitBeyonce? — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) March 26, 2018

Unfortunately, we may never know, but we will always wonder: #WhoBitBeyonce?