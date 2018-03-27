3-month-old boy clinging to life after alleged abuse by Oklahoma City father

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY – A 3-month-old boy is fighting for his life after allegedly being abused by his father.

The boy's father, 21-year-old Deion Reed, was arrested by Oklahoma City police.

“It appears that male abused the child at the point of nearly killing him,” said MSgt. Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“It is shocking, and certainly something, we as community members, don't want to see in our community,” said Jennie Hill, Executive Director with CASA Oklahoma County.

The baby is currently in the hospital where doctors say he is clinging to life.

“The child, sadly, is in very critical condition with life-threatening injuries,” Knight said.

One neighbor told News 4 off-camera that the initial abuse happened at an apartment complex on Brookline and N.W. 50th St., and an ambulance rushed the baby to the hospital.

“Investigators went to the scene, they spoke to doctors, and doctors indicated this was not an accident. This was an intentional act that injured a child,” Knight said.

According to a probable cause affidavit, investigators say Reed admitted to running the child's head into the door, and "tossed" the baby across the bed and into a wall.

Intentional acts advocates at CASA Oklahoma County say they see this too often.

“We have unfortunately seen these types of situations in cases emerge when children unfortunately died at the hands of a parental caregiver,” said Hill.

Hill said the number of abuse cases in the county are going down, but cases like this show there is a long way to go, especially in protecting the state's youngest victims.

“Young children unfortunately don't have the voice, the developmental capacity, to tell us what is happening to them,” said Hill.

Now, Reed is in the Oklahoma County jail charged with two counts of child abuse.

"Child abuse and neglect is not something that is new to Oklahoma,” said Hill.

Reed is being held without bond.

