Cowboys Take First Bedlam Baseball Game

Oklahoma State got some early offense and cruised to a 7-1 win over Oklahoma in the first Bedlam baseball game of the season on Tuesday night at Mitchell Park in Norman.

OSU got five runs in the second inning, four of them scoring on a grand slam by Collin Simpson.

Simpon’s home run came after an RBI single by Ryan Cash gave the Cowboys a 1-0 lead.

OSU added runs in the third and fourth innings on RBI singles from Trevor Boone and Dylan Gardner, respectively.

Oklahoma’s lone run scored in the third on an RBI double by Kyler Murray.

OSU pitchers C.J. Varela and Noah Sifrit combined to keep Sooner bats quiet the rest of the game, with Varela going the first five innings and Sifrit closing the final four frames out.

OSU improves to 12-10-1 on the season, while OU drops to 17-10.

The Cowboys have won four straight Bedlam games and 12 of the last 15.

Next up for OSU is a three-game series at home against TCU Friday through Sunday.

Oklahoma will host Baylor Thursday through Saturday.