Del City man injured after someone fires 20 rounds into home

DEL CITY, Okla. – A Del City man was rushed to the hospital after someone fired 20 rounds into his home.

Around 11 p.m. Monday, police say a man was sitting in his living room of his house near S.E. 20th and Bryant when someone in the driveway fired into the home.

The man was injured in the shooting.

He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Right now, police say they do not have a suspect description.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.