Edmond church planning free day camp for children during teacher walkout

EDMOND, Okla. – In one week, teachers across the state will be walking out of their classrooms if lawmakers don’t find a way to fund a teacher pay raise.

The Oklahoma Education Association is seeking a $10,000 pay raise for Oklahoma teachers over three years, a $5,000 pay raise for support professionals over three years, a cost-of-living adjustment for retirees, and the restoration of funding for education and core government services.

OEA announced that it is tentatively planning a teacher walkout for April 2 if legislators didn’t increase teacher and staff pay.

If the walkout occurs, schools across the state have announced that they will close.

While lawmakers have made progress, organizations are still preparing for a potential walkout.

Henderson Hills Baptist Church in Edmond announced that it will provide a free day camp for elementary school children during the walkout.

“Henderson Hills sincerely hopes and prays that this unfortunate situation can be turned around without the necessity of a walkout. But in the event of a walkout, Henderson Hills intends to love the community by serving these students and their families,” a news release read.

Henderson Hills Day Camp will begin on Monday, April 2 and continue for the duration of the walkout or as resources allow.

The camp is for children from kindergarten through the fifth grade, and will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Lunch will be provided.

Organizers say children will be supervised by adults who have passed background checks in a secure facility.

The camp is open to all area students and there is no charge to attend.

Parents can register by calling (405) 341-4639.