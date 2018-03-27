Empire Slice House offering free pizza for Oklahoma teachers

OKLAHOMA CITY – A popular spot in the Plaza District is serving up teachers to help them keep more of their hard-earned money.

On Tuesday, Empire Slice House announced that it is rolling out its ‘Empire for Education’ program.

“This means Oklahoma state teachers get a slice, salad and drink FOR FREE anytime of the day, any day of the week. Flash that school ID and you’re set!” the company wrote on Facebook.

The restaurant says that while the measure that passed the House on Monday is short of the OEA’s demands, it is still progress.

“We stand with our educators and firmly believe that children are the future and deserve to get more than a 48th ranked education. We hope that others will join us in rewarding and supporting our teachers as we continue to push towards these goals,” the post read.