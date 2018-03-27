EMSA: Items you need to have before severe weather strikes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Spring is in the air, which means that families should start preparing for severe weather.

During severe weather season, experts say it is important that families have everything ready before disaster strikes.

Officials with EMSA say every family should have the following items in their storm shelter or in a safe place in case severe weather hits.

A whistle

A permanent marker

A small radio, preferably a self-powered radio

A flashlight, preferably a self-powered flashlight

A medium-sized pack of batteries

Canned food or power bars

A hand-powered can opener

A few small plastic dishes and silverware

Two small blankets

A phone

A few water bottles

A first aid kit (Band-Aids, cloth, ect.)

Money (preferably small bills)

A car charger for your cell phone

Medicines

A spare set of keys to your vehicle and home

An extra change on clothes for each person

Anything you may need for pets

Anything you may need for children

A multipurpose/knife.

Organizers say if space is an issue, than prioritize the list by thinking about what you will need to survive the next 24 hours.