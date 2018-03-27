Former ORU Player Kris Martin Transferring to OU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Colorado State's Kris Martin announced Tuesday via social media he will transfer to Oklahoma.

Martin is a 6-6 guard from Frisco, Texas, who sat out last season at Colorado State after transferring from Oral Roberts, where he played his first two seasons in college.

It's not clear if Martin will be eligible to play immediately for the Sooners after transferring from Colorado State, who made a coaching change after this season by firing Larry Eustachy.

Oklahoma has had two players in the last week announce they are transferring from the Sooners program, in Jordan Shepherd and Kameron McGusty.