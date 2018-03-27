× Harkins Theatres investing $150 million to update existing theaters

OKLAHOMA CITY – The largest privately-owned theater chain in the country announced that it plans to invest millions of dollars into its existing theaters across the United States.

On Monday, Harkins Theatres announced that it plans to invest over $150 million to update existing theaters around the country.

“For 85 years, Harkins has been committed to delivering the Ultimate Moviegoing experience,” says Mike Bowers, President and CEO of Harkins Theatres. “We have the most loyal guests in the industry, and we will never take this for granted. We recognize that we are entertaining our friends, families and communities in our theatres. Reinvestment in our theatres with these new amenities is an effort to show our gratitude to our loyal guests and ensure that we always deliver on our promise.”

Organizers say it is all in an effort to provide the most state-of-the-art amenities to guests.

Construction is already underway on several theaters in Arizona, but individual theater details will become available as construction begins.

“We never want to succeed by default,” says Dan Harkins, owner of Harkins Theatres. “We will be relentless in each situation, to ensure that we have the superior theatre with the superior amenities. If the competition has silver, we will have gold.”