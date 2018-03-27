“It was a shock,” 4-year-old on the road to recovery after diagnosed with blood disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - Aubree Hudson is a pint-sized Picasso. The four-year old Oklahoma girl loves using an easel that is just her size to make water-color paintings for her mom and dad.

"She's busy, busy, busy" says her mom, Cayla.

The young mother recalls the medical crisis they faced almost two years ago when Aubree began feeling tired and she began to bruise easily. Those subtle symptoms were replaced with a bright red flag one day.

"She woke up with blisters in her mouth. They actually looked like blood blisters, and so she kept saying her mouth hurt and she wouldn't eat breakfast. I immediately knew I needed to take her to the emergency room" says Cayla Hudson.

Soon mother and daughter were in an ambulance, riding to Jimmy Everest Cancer Center, where they learned her diagnosis was acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or ALL. It's a potentially deadly blood disease.

"It was a shock hearing that at first" remembers Cayla.

Aubree squirms in her mother's lap while the nurse draws blood during a routine checkup. Aubree doesn't like this part of treatment, but overall she's going through each stage with flying colors. She's been receiving chemotherapy for months and is in full remission. Her hair is growing back, and she's back to playing puppets in the clinic, and throwing balls with her dad at home.

"She's an absolute joy to be around, she's incredibly resilient, she's an amazing spirit, and not only has she done well with this treatment, she's an incredible young girl to be around," said Dr. Osman Khan, one of her oncologists.

Even though the entire course of Aubree's treatment is a two-and-a half-year marathon, her parents say visits at JEC for treatment are usually joyful.

"We actually call all the nurses on the floor her little angels because they make us feel so much better, that it's going to be OK," she said.

Aubree's future is looking bright, as colorful as her paint palette.

