Midwest City man pleads guilty in fatal shooting of wife

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man accused of fatally shooting his wife has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to second-degree murder.

Oklahoma County District Court officials said 50-year-old Robert Lee Moon of Midwest City entered the guilty plea Friday. He was accused of the April 22 shooting death of his wife, 51-year-old Denise Moon.

Court officials said District Judge Cindy Truong sentenced Robert to a total of 20 years in prison but suspended 10 years of the sentence.

Authorities said Robert called police at 12:45 a.m. and said: “I just shot my wife.” Officers found Denise inside her vehicle in the driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Midwest City Police Chief Brandon Clabes said the couple had no history of domestic violence.