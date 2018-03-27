Mom charged with murder after baby, 2-year-old found dead in car seats

SUPERIOR, Ariz. – An Arizona mother faces murder charges after authorities found her two children dead inside a car in Superior, Arizona, according to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives found the bodies of Brittany Velasquez’s 2-year-old son and 10-month-old daughter Monday night, KSAZ reported. The children were still strapped into their car seats.

A spokeswoman for the Pinal County Sheriff, Navideh Forghani, said investigators found evidence that suggested foul play.

Relatives told KSAZ that they had called the Department of Child Services on several occasions out of fear for the children’s safety, saying they thought Velasquez was mentally unstable.

Superior is a rural community located roughly 60 miles east of Phoenix.

Velasquez, 20, has been charged with two counts of murder.

A full autopsy is pending.