× Oklahoma City man accused of abusing 3-month-old son

OKLAHOMA CITY – An Oklahoma City man was arrested after allegedly abusing his 3-month-old son.

On March 26th, a 3-month-old boy was taken to the hospital with “significant non-accidental injuries,” a police report states.

Police told KFOR that the infant is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

The baby’s father, Deion Michael Reed, 21, was arrested and booked into the Oklahoma County Jail on two counts of child abuse.