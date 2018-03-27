× Oklahoma City Museum of Art offering free admission for teachers, students during walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – A local art museum is offering free admission to teachers and children during a potential teacher walkout.

The Oklahoma City Museum of Art will offer free admission to Oklahoma public school teachers and kids 18-years-old and under during the duration of the teacher walkout, which is scheduled to begin April 2.

“We have a unique role as a state leader in arts education,” stated OKCMOA President and CEO, E. Michael Whittington. He added, “providing free access to the museum and our programs during this time is just one of the many ways we serve the people of Oklahoma.”

Organizers say Oklahoma public school teachers will be granted free admission with a valid teacher ID.

“The Museum is part of a network of learning that stretches across our state,” said Tracy Truels, director of learning and engagement. “We want to be a resource for Oklahoma families and educators who may seek out the Museum during this time as a place for connection, creativity and togetherness.”