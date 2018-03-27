Oklahoma man captures 6-foot rattlesnake, has heart attack 20 minutes later

APACHE, Okla. – An Oklahoma man who captured a 6-foot rattlesnake said he had a heart attack about 20 minutes later.

Over the weekend, Dennis Crow , Steve Booker and Robert Lutonsky were close to the Wichita Mountains, catching rattlesnakes for the upcoming rattlesnake festival in Apache.

During their trip, they caught some huge rattlesnakes, some measuring more than 6 feet long.

Unfortunately, Dennis, 51, said he started having some trouble breathing while catching the snakes.

After making it down the mountain, Dennis was taken to a local hospital where he learned he had a heart attack.

He later underwent surgery to repair a blockage in his heart.

Sadly, Dennis said he won’t be able to hunt snakes until he can recover.

Anyone hoping to catch a look at some of the rattlesnakes captured that weekend can do so April 19-22nd at the Apache Rattlesnake Festival.