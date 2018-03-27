× Oklahoma physician arrested following narcotics investigation

GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. – An Oklahoma physician was arrested following a narcotics investigation, officials say.

Members of the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics conducted a joint narcotics investigation resulting in the arrest of William Dale Wright.

Around 1 p.m. Monday, Wright was arrested in Pauls Valley where the alleged act occurred.

In early march, the Garvin County Sheriff’s Office learned a physician at the Pauls Valley General Hospital was fraudulently obtaining prescription medications.

OBN agents joined the investigation which led to the arrest on Monday.

Wright is being held at the Garvin County jail as of Monday afternoon.

“In cases such as this, where dangerous opioids are being diverted by a physician for illicit activity, the expertise provided by the state narcotics bureau is valuable and greatly appreciated,” Sheriff Larry Rhodes said.

Wright was charged with one count of Obtaining CDS by Fraud in violation of Oklahoma state law.

According to KTEN, Dr. Wright’s medical license was suspended in 2009 and revoked in 2010 for substance abuse. His license was reinstated in 2013 and officials placed Wright on indefinite probation.