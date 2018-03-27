× Oklahoma teen dies after falling asleep at the wheel

TEXAS COUNTY, Okla. – A teen died from her injuries after falling asleep at the wheel and crashing her vehicle. The 3-month-old boy who was also in the vehicle was not injured.

It happened Tuesday morning around 6:30 a.m. near Texhoma.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrols says the 18-year-old driver was driving on the road when her vehicle “departed the roadway to the left, struck a concrete column, flipped one-half time, and landed on top.”

The driver was ejected from the vehicle when the vehicle flipped. OHP says she was not wearing her seat belt.

She was transported to the hospital where she later died.

She also had a 3-month-old baby boy in the vehicle who was not injured.

OHP says the cause of the collision was due to the driver falling asleep at the wheel.