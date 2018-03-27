Oklahoma woman drowns after trying to get vehicle out of high water

COLEMAN, Okla. – An Oklahoma woman drowned after trying to get her car out of high water.

It happened Tuesday near Coleman, Oklahoma around 11:30 a.m.

Officials say the 72-year-old woman drove her vehicle into high water around 9 a.m., causing her vehicle to stall.

She was able to safely get out on her own.

However, around 11:15 a.m., the woman went back to her vehicle with her brother and a tractor in an attempt to get the vehicle out.

Officials say when she walked into water, she was swept downstream.

Around 1 p.m., the woman was located by the Milburn Volunteer Fire Department approximately 150 yards downstream from her vehicle.