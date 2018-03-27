× OSU’s Brandon Averette Will Transfer

Oklahoma State guard Brandon Averette announced Tuesday via social media he intends to transfer.

Averette averaged 6.3 points a game and started six times last season as a sophomore for the Cowboys.

He also averaged 2.9 assists a game and shot 27 percent from three-point range.

The 5-11 guard from Richardson, Texas, averaged 5.2 points a game as a freshman.

“Brandon and I met and talked about the future of Cowboys basketball,” said OSU head coach Mike Boynton. “He felt it was in his best interest to pursue a different path for his educational and athletic career. My staff and I enjoyed coaching Brandon, and I appreciate his contributions to Oklahoma State Basketball over the past two seasons. We wish him the best as he moves forward.”

Averette tweeted a statement on Tuesday regarding his decision, but did not say where he would transfer.