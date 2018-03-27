Pilot, passenger killed in plane crash in Caddo County

CADDO COUNTY, Okla. – Authorities say two people were killed after a plane crashed into a Caddo County field.

Around 9:30 p.m. on March 25, emergency crews were called to a plane crash in a field about a half-mile east of Hwy 58 in Caddo County.

Investigators say they didn’t find the wreckage until the next morning in Hydro.

Authorities say a 1967 Beachcraft Bonanza flown by 62-year-old Walter Mullaney was en route to El Reno from Odessa, Texas when it was diverted due to the weather.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says the plane was supposed to land at the Hinton Airport, but it crashed into a field. The impact of the crash caused Mullaney and 27-year-old Cesar Gomez to be thrown from the plane.

Officials say Mullaney and Gomez died at the scene.

At this point, the crash is under investigation.