Police investigating attempted abduction in small Oklahoma town

DEPEW, Okla. – Officials say they are investigating after receiving a report about an attempted abduction.

Kevin Lane told FOX 23 that his granddaughter came home last week and said a woman tried to pull her into her vehicle near Third and Sims in Depew.

“Grandson said that they seen them come up the hill, and they were just staring my granddaughter down,” Lane said.

Immediately, he took his granddaughter to the police department to make a report.

Depew Police Chief Chris Fetters said the incident should serve as a reminder that bad things can happen anywhere.

“Explain to your kids there’s not always really good people out there, unfortunately,” Fetters said.

The suspects were reportedly in a black, older model SUV with damage to the front end of the driver’s side with a paper tag. The driver was described as a fair-skinned woman with blond or red hair.