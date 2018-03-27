Police looking for thieves accused of stealing from metro university baseball team 

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY, Okla. – Police are looking for the thieves responsible for stealing almost all of the gear belonging to the Southwestern Christian University baseball team.

Eagle Field at Dolese Park was broken into Monday night. When the team showed up to prepare for Tuesday’s double header, they discovered the buildings had been broken into and emptied out.

“They tried to get into every building out here,” said SCU Vice President of Intercollegiate Activities Mark Arthur. “I’m sure they want to sell it just to make some money.”

Luckily, he said the team had their uniforms for the day, but everything else was gone.

“Their baseballs, uniforms, bats, sound equipment and the controller that controls the scoreboard,” and more, altogether amounting to about $7,000 to $8,000 in losses. Arthur said much of the gear taken was customized for the team, so it might not be easy to sell.

“The baseballs have our Sooner Athletic Conference logo on it, so those might be hard to get rid of and the uniforms have the Eagles across the chest,” Arthur said.

But the loss is a hit to the team that must count every nickel and dime.

“Private institutions are always so tight on the budget,” Arthur said. “We don’t have a big reserve set aside to help us with a situation like this.”

Caught in the middle of the season, they’re forced to push past the loss right off the bat.

“We’ll get through the year,” Arthur said. “We’ll just have to go out and buy some baseballs.”