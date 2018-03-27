Police searching for alleged suspect accused of stealing fragrances

OKLAHOMA CITY – Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for a man accused of stealing several bottles of perfume from a local store.

On March 20, officers were called to the Ulta store along S.W. 3rd St. following a reported theft.

According to the police report, witnesses say the alleged suspect was acting strange when he picked up four bottles of perfume and walked toward the front of the store.

“[Suspect] lingered by the front door for a minute before walking out with the merchandise, making no attempts to pay for it,” the report read.

If you have information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.