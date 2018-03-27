Police searching for suspect of auto burglary in southwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Police are searching for a suspect of an auto burglary in the southwest side.

On Tuesday, surveillance video has been released of the auto burglary suspect one week before at a convenience store in the 3700 block of S. May Avenue.

Police said the man broke into the car in the parking lot of the convenience store and took thousands of dollars worth of equipment.

According to a police report, video shows the man break windows of the car and take three bags of cricket equipment. He was recognized by the victim as a frequent customer of the store.

Police said the suspect got into the car through the passenger window. The victim told them the equipment cost about $2,000, also valuing the broken window and windshield.

According to the report, the car is parked out front of the victim’s store all the time, including overnight.

If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers by calling 405-235-7300 or submitting a tip online.