Pregame Concert Part of OU Spring Football Game

The University of Oklahoma announced full details on Tuesday regarding the annual Red-White spring football game on April 14.

Among the many festitivities will be a pregame concert by country recording artist Trace Adkins, scheduled for 12:30 pm.

Earlier that day, the statue of former OU coach Bob Stoops will be unveiled at 10:00 am.

Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield will also officially be presented the Heisman Trophy by representatives of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.

Sooner Fanfest will begin at 9:30 am with a variety of activities, and several food trucks present.

Tickets for OU season ticket holders go on sale March 28 at noon and will cost $5.

Non-season ticket holders can begin purchasing tickets on March 29 at noon for $10.

The game itself is scheduled for a 1:15 kickoff.