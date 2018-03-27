Pregame Concert Part of OU Spring Football Game
The University of Oklahoma announced full details on Tuesday regarding the annual Red-White spring football game on April 14.
Among the many festitivities will be a pregame concert by country recording artist Trace Adkins, scheduled for 12:30 pm.
Earlier that day, the statue of former OU coach Bob Stoops will be unveiled at 10:00 am.
Former Sooner quarterback Baker Mayfield will also officially be presented the Heisman Trophy by representatives of the Heisman Memorial Trophy.
Sooner Fanfest will begin at 9:30 am with a variety of activities, and several food trucks present.
Tickets for OU season ticket holders go on sale March 28 at noon and will cost $5.
Non-season ticket holders can begin purchasing tickets on March 29 at noon for $10.
The game itself is scheduled for a 1:15 kickoff.