Tips for helping children gear up for the Run to Remember

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's hard to believe the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a few weeks away.
Each week, hundreds of school age children are adding to their mileage total before they run the final stretch on April 30.
But, they need the proper fuel as well!
Dr. Hieu C. Nguyen with Integris Family Medicine has strategies for helping children eat healthier:
- Drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated
- Eat a variety of foods and get the nutrients you need to stay healthy
- You should have one to two cups of fruit everyday
- Grains should take up about a quarter of your plate
- Vegetables are good for promoting your digestive health and your immune system
- Proteins should take up less than a quarter of your plate; focus on lean meats and fish
- You can also get your protein from beans and nuts
- Your dairy group includes milk, yogurt and cheese
- Make sure you look for your low fat options
For more information on the Run to Remember, click here.
