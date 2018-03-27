Tips for helping children gear up for the Run to Remember

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's hard to believe the Oklahoma City Memorial Marathon is just a few weeks away.

Each week, hundreds of school age children are adding to their mileage total before they run the final stretch on April 30.

But, they need the proper fuel as well!

Dr. Hieu C. Nguyen with Integris Family Medicine has strategies for helping children eat healthier:

Drinking water is the best way to stay hydrated

Eat a variety of foods and get the nutrients you need to stay healthy

You should have one to two cups of fruit everyday

Grains should take up about a quarter of your plate

Vegetables are good for promoting your digestive health and your immune system

Proteins should take up less than a quarter of your plate; focus on lean meats and fish

You can also get your protein from beans and nuts

Your dairy group includes milk, yogurt and cheese

Make sure you look for your low fat options

For more information on the Run to Remember, click here.