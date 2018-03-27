Two kinds of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats recalled after illness reports

The J.M. Smucker Company has voluntarily recalled two different kinds of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats over concerns of potentially elevated levels of a beef thyroid hormone.

“As pet owners ourselves, we understand how much you love your dog and apologize for the concern this news may cause,” the company said on its website.

Shipments of Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak and Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon are being recalled.

The affected lots are:

Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers / Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak

0 7910051822 7 18 oz. bag Expiration Date: 11/15/2018

11/15/2018 0 7910051822 7 18 oz. bag Expiration Date: 4/26/2019

4/26/2019 0 7910051823 4 22 oz. bag Expiration Date: 4/26/2019

4/26/2019 0 7910052776 2 10 oz. bag Expiration Date: 4/26/2019

Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon

0 7910052126 5 15 oz. bag Expiration Date: 11/19/2018

Milo’s encouraged customers to stop feeding their dogs the treats.

“Dogs consuming high levels of beef thyroid hormone may exhibit symptoms such as increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness. These symptoms may resolve when consumption of these levels is discontinued,” the company posted on its website.

This recall was issued after the Food and Drug Administration contacted the company to notify it that the FDA had received three illness reports from consumers who reportedly fed their dogs the affected treats.

According to the J.M. Smucker company, no other Milo’s Kitchen dog treats are affected.

For more information on this recall, click HERE.