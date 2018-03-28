× 3 injured in crash near downtown Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY – Three people have been injured in a crash near downtown.

The crash was reported just before noon on Wednesday around Reno and May.

Official said it involved a truck with a hydraulic lift and a car.

The truck hit a bridge and fell over. The car was coming in the opposite direction and then hit the overturned truck.

According to officials, the truck driver was ejected and two passengers in the car were extricated. All three were taken to a hospital.

The truck driver and one of the car passengers are in critical condition.

TAC 5: Tragic accident involving a truck with a hydraulic lift and a passenger car just north of Reno on May Ave. Truck driver ejected and critical. Two passengers in car extricated. 1 critical, 1 non-critical. All 3 transported. BF 12:16 pm — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 28, 2018

Officials said traffic was being diverted in the area.

No other details have been released at this time.