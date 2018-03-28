× Agents investigating after 19-year-old shot to death outside home

HARTSHORNE, Okla. – Agents are investigating the murder of a teenager in Pittsburg County.

Around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police in Hartshorne received a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of N. 6th St.

When officers arrived at the home, they found the body of 19-year-old Kyle Thomas Brown inside the home.

Immediately, the Hartshorne Police Department asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to assist in the homicide investigation.

After interviewing several people at the scene, agents learned that Brown was shot while driving his SUV on the street in front of his home. Other people inside the SUV pulled him out of the vehicle and into the house, where he died from the gunshot wound.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.