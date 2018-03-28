Case of alleged road rage lands former coach in jail

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OKLAHOMA CITY - A military service member and former NCAA assistant volunteer track and field coach has been arrested.

The victim said it was a clear-cut road rage incident and he feared for his life when Marcus Maxey, 27, pointed a gun at him Tuesday night.

“It could have most definitely been a pistol, and he could have opened fire at me,” said Ryan, who didn't want to show his face on camera in fear of retaliation.

Ryan said it was a scary drive down I-235 when his commute took a bad turn around 1:30 p.m.

“There's a Nissan Altima that just waved a gun at me, and he's following me now,” he told dispatch.

Ryan said Maxey was mad when he was driving too slow in the left lane, and Maxey allegedly cut him off.

The two started flipping each other off, and things quickly escalated.

“Next thing I know, maybe a mile or two, he whizzes up in front of me with his window rolled down and he waving a gun at me," Ryan said. "I'm shaking my head, and I'm grabbing my phone and, next thing I know, I look up, and he's got it pointed so I slam on my breaks."

Ryan said he called police.

Officer Megan Morgan said this should be a warning for drivers.

“You got to remember you don't know who's in the car next to you or what they're capable of or willing to do,” she said.

Megan said the victim in this situation did the right thing.,

“Based off the victim calling in and giving the description of the suspect vehicle, obviously we were able to apprehend the suspect in this case," she said. "But, we always encourage citizens, when things like this first start, to give us a call."

Police pulled Maxey over near the Hefner exit.

In the police report, Maxey told officers he did not point a gun at the victim and he's in the military training in the Olympics and on a special assignment.

Ryan said he's glad things ended the way they did and no one got hurt.

“I'm very lucky," he said. "My child could have been in the car. My wife, or my dog or someone could have been in my car."

According to Rowdy Gilbert, senior associate vice president for Public Affairs at the University of Oklahoma, Maxey "has not been associated with the university for some time."

Maxey was booked in the Oklahoma County jail on a charge of illegally pointing a gun at someone.