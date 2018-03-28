× Amazon donates to Oklahoma City STEM program

OKLAHOMA CITY – Amazon is shelling out some cash to help Oklahoma City students make the grade.

The online retail giant is donating $10,000 toward robotic kits for F.D. Moon Academy students.

Organizers say the donations will be used to boost the schools’ STEM, science and engineering, programs.

Amazon worked with the Oklahoma City School Foundation to identify programs where they can help boost students’ learning environment.

The kids will work together to build the robots during F.D. Moon’s after school program, which focuses on the arts and sciences.