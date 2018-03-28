After slow warm-up in temps, big drop expected for Easter
Bricktown’s water tower to get virtual face lift

Posted 1:56 pm, March 28, 2018, by , Updated at 01:57PM, March 28, 2018

OKLAHOMA CITY – A prominent structure in Bricktown is getting a virtual face lift.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, the historic Case Plow Building’s water tower will get a new look in the coming months.

Credit: OKCTalk

Owner Nathaniel Harding has commissioned local artist Chad Mount to design an array of artwork that will be projected onto the water tower.

Credit: OKCTalk

The image will slightly shift or morph over a period of time, but will not be projected onto the roof of the water tower.

The installation will be named ‘Atmospheric Anomaly.’