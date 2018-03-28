× No injuries reported after Midwest City house fire

MIDWEST CITY, Okla. – Crews battled a house fire in Midwest City Wednesday evening.

Firefighters were near S.E. 15th and Air Depot.

The Midwest City Fire Department said they were called to a home around 7:45 p.m.

Residents of the home said they smelled smoke, opened bedroom doors and saw flames.

They immediately evacuated the home and everyone got out safely, including pets inside the home.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the flames quickly and nobody was injured.

Officials are still investigating.