Donations pour in to help provide free lunches for teachers during walkout

OKLAHOMA CITY – As the deadline for a teacher pay raise gets closer, several businesses across Oklahoma are helping teachers save a little more of their paycheck.

Earlier this week, the Stuffed Olive Cafe in southwest Oklahoma City announced that it would be offering a $5 lunch for teachers during the walkout next week.

However, residents decided to take matters into their own hands to make sure that teachers don’t have to pay the $5 for lunch.

Less than two hours after announcing the promotion, a customer dropped off $100 to pay for 20 lunches for Oklahoma teachers.

By Tuesday night, organizers say four customers had donated a total of $270 for teachers.

“This means so far 54 free lunches for teachers next week. This is soooo awesome!! Keep the donations coming in! If you don’t draw for one of the free lunches you will still get a discounted lunch, for $5. Pretty neat how a small gesture can start taking on a life of its own! (Guess we better make a bunch of chicken salad next week!!)” a post on Facebook read.

Organizers say the promotion is available to all teachers and school employees.