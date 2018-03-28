Downtown Oklahoma City’s only grocery store to re-brand

OKLAHOMA CITY – The only grocery store near downtown Oklahoma City is beginning the process to re-brand itself.

In 2012, Native Roots opened in the Level apartment complex in Deep Deuce, becoming the first truly urban grocery store in Oklahoma City in decades.

Initially, the store sold unique and organic products.

A few months ago, patrons noticed that the store was beginning to sell typical products that can be found in most grocery stores.

According to our partners at OKCTalk, plans have been submitted to the Downtown Design Review Committee to completely remove the Native Roots signage in favor of Uptown Grocery.

Uptown Grocery is behind the change in products and is using its supply network to adjust the product offerings.