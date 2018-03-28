“He kept saying he couldn’t breathe,” Oklahoma man shot as gunman fires at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DEL CITY, Okla. - An Oklahoma family is shaken after almost two dozen shots were fired into their home.

"It was literally like something you'd see in a movie," said Karli Pickard. "It was like, it happened so fast but so slow."

Karli and her husband, Bill Pickard, went over to her mother's home on Monday night near S.E. 20th and Bryant. While the three were looking at baby photos in the living room, bullets started flying into the home.

"My husband was like 'I've been shot,' and he immediately fell to the ground and laid on his chest,” Karli said.

Her husband was shot twice in the back.

"He kept saying he couldn't breathe, and he said he felt like he was going to die," she said.

Bill was rushed to a hospital, where doctors performed an hours-long surgery to remove his spleen and treat a broken rib and lacerations. Karli said a bullet also grazed his lung, narrowly missing major organs.

Del City police said about 20 rounds had been fired into the home.

"Her whole living room is covered in bullets," Karli said. "There are bullets in the base boards, behind the couch. There are bullets that went through her living room wall into the bedroom."

Right now, police said they don't have any suspect description.

Karli said her mother runs a recording studio out of the home and records rap music for underprivileged teens in the area. They think it might have something to do with it.

"She has a lot of people in and out of there all of the time, and I'm sure some of them had conflicting interests,” Karli said.

As her husband recovers in the ICU, Karli is begging for the public's help finding those involved.

"If you are watching this and you have any type of information or any video, please just get it to whoever you can," she said. "Please, just let someone know because I don't want them to come back."

The family’s best friend started a GoFundMe page to help with Bill’s medical expenses since he doesn’t have health insurance.