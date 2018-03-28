× Jersey Mike’s donating all sales to Regional Food Bank on Wednesday

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you’re hungry, why not get a sandwich and support a good cause?

On Wednesday, Jersey Mike’s around Oklahoma City will be donating 100 percent of their sales to the Regional Food Bank.

Officials say 12 Oklahoma City area Jersey Mike’s locations are participating and will give 100 percent of sales all day on Wednesday to support the food bank.

The participating locations are as follows:

Norman: 1204 N. Interstate Drive, Suite 150

Edmond: 1724 S. Broadway Extension

Oklahoma City: 1630 NW 23rd St., Suite D&E

Yukon: 1600 Garth Brooks Blvd.

Oklahoma City: 6815 SW 3rd St.

Oklahoma City: 7500 S. Santa Fe. Ave., Suite 600

Oklahoma City: 2522 W. Memorial Rd., Suite F

Midwest City: 1940 S. Air Depot Blvd.

Oklahoma City: 6719 N. May Ave.

Oklahoma City: 3604 N. May Ave., Suite A

Moore: 660 S.W. 19th St.

Stillwater: 1717 N. Perkins Rd, Space B.

In 2017, the Oklahoma City area Jersey Mike’s locations raised $71,929 for the Regional Food Bank.