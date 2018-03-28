Lawsuit: Oklahoma student’s sexual assault ignored by school

WASHINGTON, Okla. – A federal lawsuit alleges an Oklahoma middle school student was sexually assaulted and threatened by classmates over 18 months and school officials did nothing to stop the attacks.

The now-14-year-od boy and his parents filed the lawsuit Monday in Oklahoma City. It says Washington Public School Superintendent A.J. Brewer and Principal Stuart McPherson treated the assaults as “horseplay” or “accidental touching.”

School attorney Andy Fugitt said he’s aware of the lawsuit but declined comment on pending litigation.

The lawsuit says athletes assaulted the boy several times, including once in class in front of other students with no teacher present.

It says a complaint was filed with Washington police, who asked the Oklahoma State Bureau to investigate. Police and bureau officials have not responded to requests for comment.